Get media articles approved before publication: NITI Aayog to employees

Government think tank NITI Aayog has asked its officials to get their media articles approved by seniors before sending them for publication.

A circular regarding the same was issued on May 12 with the approval of the then CEO Amitabh Kant.

The circular read: “The undersigned is directed to convey for strict compliance that all Op-Eds/Articles written by Officers/ Officials of NITI Aayog in which they identify themselves as an officer/ official/ employee of NITI Aayog, that are sent for external publication in newspapers/ magazines/ news sites etc. must be duly approved by the respective Adviser. Articles by Senior Advisers/ Advisers/ Vertical Heads should be approved by the CEO.”

It added that all Op-Eds and articles must go through the communication vertical for taking a call on whether they meet the minimum acceptable quality standards for external publication.

The organisation had issued similar circulars in the past as well, said NITI Aayog officials.

“NITI Aayog has issued general advisories from time to time, encouraging due diligence while publishing articles. It has consistently encouraged its employees to think and express themselves creatively, keeping in mind Government conduct rules,” a NITI Aayog spokesperson said.