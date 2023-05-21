Geo-tagging for drains along Ganga to prevent solid waste discharge into river

Solid waste discharge is creating problems in treatment of waste water at sewage treatment plants

To stop the dumping of solid waste into the Ganga, the government will geo-tag all drains carrying discharge from villages located on the banks of the river, an official document has revealed.

All urban local bodies, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, and the rural Swachh Bharat Mission will have access to the information on the geo-tagged drains for initiating immediate action.

A senior official of the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), in a meeting held last month, said the construction of a tunnel at Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand was leading to the dumping of debris along the banks of the Ganga. It was causing a rise in the level of solid waste pollution in the river water.

He also said that solid waste was being dumped at many locations along the banks of the river, and those were making their way into the river water. This solid waste is creating problems in the treatment of the waste water at the sewage treatment plants (STPs).

The secretary of the Ministry of Jal Shakti has stated that funds under AMRUT 2.0 (water supply mission) could be used to install screens and stop solid waste from making its way into the river. The document stated that he has also sought cooperation from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in this regard.

(With agency inputs)