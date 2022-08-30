Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Date, timings and other details

The festival will begin on Ganesh Chaturthi which falls on August 31 this year. The Ganesh Chaturthi Tithi will fall between August 30 and 31

Preparations are on for the 10-day long Ganesha festival, celebrated with full excitement and vigour across the country. The celebrations are mainly limited to Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, etc.

Devotees welcome Lord Ganesh by installing Ganesha idols in their homes at the beginning of the festivities. They decorate their houses, worship the deity, finally bid adieu to him by immersing his idol in water after three, five or ten days. The duration of keeping idols varies as per the devotees.

Birth of Lord Ganesha

Lord Ganesha is believed to be born on the Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Bhadrapada month, which falls on August 31 this year, as per the Gregorian calendar.

The Ganesha festival

The Ganesha festival was celebrated in a grand way during the time of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It was reincarnated by Bal Gangadhar Tilak to unite people and rid society of casteism.

The first and the oldest Mandal, Kesha Keshavi Naik Chawl Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal at Girgaon in 1893, is believed to have been set up by Tilak. He was also the first to install a large clay idol of Ganesha in a public place, start the ten-day long festivities.

Ganesha festival timings

The festival will begin on Ganesh Chaturthi which falls on August 31 this year. The Ganesh Chaturthi Tithi will fall between August 30 and 31. The tithi time will begin at 3:33 pm on August 30, last till 3:22 pm on August 31. The festival will end on Anant Chaturdashi falling to September 9. Devotees can then immerse their Ganesha idols in water.