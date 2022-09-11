‘From Vanakkam to Namaskaram’: Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Kerala leg

Gandhi and his team of 117 Congress leaders would now travel 450 km to Nilambur in Malappuram over a 19-day period, passing through the districts of Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad

Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra on Sunday (September 11) morning crossed over into Kerala’s territory, a journey that would last 19 days, before entering Karnataka.

The Kerala leg of the yatra formally kicked off from Parassala area of the capital city after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was welcomed by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president and MP K Sudhakaran, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state assembly V D Satheesan, and AICC general secretary Tariq Anwar and other senior Congress leaders.

Other senior party leaders who welcomed the former party chief included Congress MPs K C Venugopal and Shashi Tharoor as well as former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy and ex-LoP Ramesh Chennithala.

A huge crowd of supporters and onlookers gathered to welcome Rahul and his team.

“Our Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kerala. The diversity of India is so apparent. Yesterday we entered Malayalam speaking Kerala from Tamil speaking Tamil Nadu. From Vannakam to Namaskaram. #BharatJodoYatra #TodoNahinJodo @INCIndia @Jairam_Ramesh @RahulGandhi,” senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, the national coordinator of the yatra, tweeted.

“Gain freedom through education, gain strength through organisation, gain prosperity through industry. Today, as we enter the beautiful state of Kerala, on the auspicious occasion of Sree Narayana Guru Jayanti, his words inspire every step we take on the #BharatJodoYatra,” Rahul had tweeted as the yatra entered Kerala on Saturday evening.

Gandhi and his team of 117 Congress leaders would now travel 450 km to Nilambur in Malappuram over a 19-day period. The yatra will enter Kollam district on September 14. It will reach Alappuzha on September 17 and pass through Ernakulam district on September 21 and 22 and reach Thrissur on September 23.

The Congress yatra will pass through Palakkad on September 26 and 27 and enter Malappuram on September 28.

The march will cover 12 states and two Union territories, and a distance of 3,750 km from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu to Jammu and Kashmir over a period of 150 days. There will be mega rallies in 22 major cities.

(With inputs from agencies)