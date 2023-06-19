Free drink helps Punjab cops nab Ludhiana couple involved in multi-crore heist

A free drinks kiosk was set up and packets of a fruit-flavoured drink handed over to devotees. Unaware of the trap laid for them, the couple walked up to the kiosk and took drinks on offer, leading to arrest

A couple who allegedly masterminded a daring multi-crore heist in Punjab was arrested due to their craving for a soft drink near Uttarakhand’s Hemkund Sahib.

According to Punjab Police, Mandeep Kaur and her husband Jaswinder Singh are kingpins of the daring heist at the office of a cash management firm in Ludhiana. Armed robbers overpowered guards at the office of CMS Services and stole ₹8 crore in cash on June 10.

After perpetrating the crime, Mandeep and Jaswinder went on a pilgrimage to Sikh shrine Hemkund Sahib, apparently to thank God for the success of their mission, said Ludhiana Police Commission Mandeep Singh Sidhu.

Police had already got a tip-off that the couple intended to flee to Nepal, but a lookout notice thwarted their plans. Subsequently, they decided to visit Hemkund Sahib, Kedarnath and Haridwar before planning their next move.

Even though the police knew that the duo was in Hemkund Sahib, the challenge was to identify them in the rush of devotees. A free drinks kiosk was set up and packets of a fruit-flavoured drink handed over to devotees. Unaware of the trap laid for them, the couple walked up to the kiosk, took their packs, uncovered their faces and sipped. The police identified them, but did not make any move. They waited for the couple to finish their prayers.

As they walked out of the shrine after their prayers, police moved to arrest them. The two were caught after a short chase. Police Commissioner Sidhu said a sum of ₹21 lakh was recovered from the couple. Out of the ₹8-crore loot, a sum of nearly ₹ 6 crore has been recovered by police so far. Police said they have arrested nine accused in the case.