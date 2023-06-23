First Made-in-India semiconductor chips to come by December 2024

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said land allocation, factory design work and tax compliance related agreement for the Micron semiconductor plant to be set up in Gujarat had been completed

India is expected to roll out the first indigenously made semi-conductor chips by December 2024, Union Minister for Communications and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Friday.

The minister said four to five semiconductor plants were expected to be set up in the country within a year.

“The first Made-in-India chip will be out by December 2024,” Vaishnaw told the media after a joint statement issued by US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the US.

He said land allocation, factory design work and tax compliance related agreement for the Micron semiconductor plant to be set up in Gujarat had been completed.

“The first Made-in India chip from Micron is expected to come out in about six quarters from now,” Vaishnaw said, referring to the computer storage chip maker.

Micron plant

Micron will set up its semiconductor assembly and test plant in Gujarat entailing a total investment of USD 2.75 billion (around Rs 22,540 crore), he said.

The total cost of the plant comprises USD 825 million from Micron and rest from the government in two phases. A phased construction of the facility is expected to begin in 2023.

Phase 1, which will include 500,000 square feet of planned clean room space, will be operational in late 2024.

Micron has said the plant will create up to 5,000 new direct jobs and 15,000 community jobs over the next several years.

