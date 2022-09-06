FCI begins recruitment for over 5,000 non-executive posts

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has invited applications for non-executive posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official FCI website, fci.gov.in, or they can directly visit, recruitmentfci.in.
The registration process will begin on September 6, and will go on till October 5.
The organization aims to fill up to 5,043 job vacancies by the end of the recruitment period.
Vacancy details
- Vacancies in North Zone: 2388
- Vacancies in South Zone: 989
- Vacancies in East Zone: 768
- Vacancies in West Zone: 713
- Vacancies in NE Zone: 185
Eligibility criteria
Interested candidates can check educational qualifications and age limit on recruitmentfci.in.
Selection Process
The selection process will have two phases. Candidates applying for the post of Steno Grade-II (Post code-C) will have to take Paper-III in Phase II.
Exam Fee
The examination fee of ₹500 can be paid using debit cards, credit cards, net banking, IMPS, mobile wallets and UPI.