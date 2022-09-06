FCI begins recruitment for over 5,000 non-executive posts

The interested candidates can apply through the official FCI website, fci.gov.in, or they can directly visit, recruitmentfci.in

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has invited applications for non-executive posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official FCI website, fci.gov.in, or they can directly visit, recruitmentfci.in.

The registration process will begin on September 6, and will go on till October 5.

The organization aims to fill up to 5,043 job vacancies by the end of the recruitment period.

Vacancy details

Vacancies in North Zone: 2388

Vacancies in South Zone: 989

Vacancies in East Zone: 768

Vacancies in West Zone: 713

Vacancies in NE Zone: 185

Eligibility criteria

Interested candidates can check educational qualifications and age limit on recruitmentfci.in.

Selection Process

The selection process will have two phases. Candidates applying for the post of Steno Grade-II (Post code-C) will have to take Paper-III in Phase II.

Exam Fee

The examination fee of ₹500 can be paid using debit cards, credit cards, net banking, IMPS, mobile wallets and UPI.