FB Messenger will soon alert you if someone takes chat screenshots

Meta's messaging platform to also introduce end-to-end encryption for group chats, GIFS and stickers, more new features

Meta-owned Facebook Messenger will shortly start notifying users when the person on the other end takes screenshots of chats. The alert system was earlier available only when the screenshot was taken in ‘vanish mode’; now it is extended to all chats.

“We think it’s important that you are able to use encrypted chats and feel safe, so we want to keep you informed if anyone takes screenshots of your disappearing messages,” said Meta in a note.

Another new feature introduced by FB Messenger is end-to-end encrypted group chats and calls on messenger. “Last year, we announced that we began testing end-to-end encryption for group chats, including voice and video calls,” said the note. “We’re excited to announce that this feature is available to everyone. Now you can choose to connect with your friends and family in a private and secure way.”

GIFs, stickers, reaction emojis

Further, FB Messenger is introducing GIFs and stickers to facilitate a richer messaging experience. “To help you level up your chats and express yourself, GIFs and stickers are now available for a more feature rich chat experience in end-to-end encrypted chats,” said the Meta note.

The Silicon Valley technology giant is also introducing a range of reaction emojis. “With reactions, you’ll be able tap and hold on a message to bring up the reactions tray to make your choice of reaction: ❤️😆😮😢😠👍 You can also double tap a message to ‘heart’ it,” it said. This feature is already live on Instagram direct messages, and media reports say it will be rolled out for WhatsApp later this year.

FB Messenger will additionally now allow users to reply to specific messages, either by long pressing or swiping to reply. If a user long presses on a message to reply to it, the reply will include a copy of the original message. The user can also swipe on the message he/she wants to reply to. This is already available on WhatsApp.

For one-on-one chats, FB Messenger is bringing in typing indicators that let the user know that the other user is typing.

Forwarding option

Meta also said users can long-press on a message to get an option to forward it. “Once you tap the ‘forward’ button, a share sheet will be displayed so you can share with one or many people or groups. You’ll also be able to create a new group before forwarding a message,” it said.

The company is also making the verified badge available for end-to-end encrypted chats “to help you identify authentic accounts and have meaningful interactions”.

With the new features, users can save a video or image by long-pressing on it. When sending a photo or video from their gallery, users can first edit it. “This includes adding stickers, scribbling or adding text, cropping, and audio editing too (for videos),” said Meta.