Falaknuma Express catches fire near Hyderabad, no injuries reported

The fire resulted in complete damage to two compartments of the train, while one compartment was partially affected, said a railway official.

According to an official, a fire broke out on Friday (July 7) in two compartments of the Hyderabad-bound Falaknuma Express near Bommaipalli, approximately 50 kilometers away from the location. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.

Advertisement

A senior official of the South Central Railway said two compartments were damaged completely and one partially in the fire.

Also Read: Balasore train accident result of government’s misplaced priorities: Congress

An eyewitness told TV channels that all the passengers were alighted after the fire was noticed.

“Situation is totally under control. No injuries, no causalities. All the passengers are safe,” a SCR official told PTI.

Also Read: A month later, Odisha train accident victims’ kin still wait for bodies

Senior officials of SCR were their way to the accident spot.