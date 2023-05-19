Fake narratives being built around PM Modi attending G7 summit: Congress

Summits of developed countries started way back in 1976. India was invited for the first time in 2003. Dr. Manmohan Singh attended such G7+ Summits regularly, said Jairam Ramesh

A hype was being created around Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s participation in the G7 summit in Japan with “fake narratives”, the Congress party said on Friday.

It said that such “drum-beating” helps to erase the continuity of governance as well as the contribution of previous governments.

Modi on Friday left on a tour of Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia to attend summits including that of the G7.

In the first leg of his trip, Modi will be in the Japanese city of Hiroshima from May 19 to 21 primarily for the annual summit of the G7 advanced economies.

He is expected to speak on challenges facing the globe, including food, fertiliser and energy security there.

‘Hype factory at work’

Taking a swipe at Modi, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said: “The hype factory around the self-styled Vishwaguru attending the G7 Summit in Hiroshima has started manufacturing fake narratives.”

The hype factory around the self-styled Vishwaguru attending the G7 Summit in Hiroshima in Japan has started manufacturing fake narratives. Here’s the reality:

— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) May 19, 2023

“Here’s the reality: Summits of developed countries started way back in 1976. India was invited along with few other countries for the first time in 2003. Dr. Manmohan Singh attended such G7+ Summits regularly.”

“So, all this drum-beating serves the purpose of not only self-glorification of The Great Leader but also erasing the continuity of governance and contribution of previous governments,” Ramesh said.

From Japan, Modi will travel to Port Moresby in Papua New Guinea where he will host the third summit of the Forum for India Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) on May 22 jointly with Prime Minister James Marape. Finally, he will visit Australia from May 22 to 24.

(With agency inputs)