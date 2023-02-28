Excise policy case: SC refuses to entertain bail plea of Manish Sisodia

Since Sisodia has alternative legal options available to him, including the trial court and the Delhi High Court, he cannot directly approach the Supreme Court, said the SC bench.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain the bail plea of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is in CBI custody in connection with the excise policy case.

“We are not inclined to entertain the petition under Article 32 at this stage,” a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha said.