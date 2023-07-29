Emirates Draw: Indian expat hits jackpot in Dubai, wins Rs 5.5 lakh per month for 25 years

After winning the online lottery, Mohammed Adil Khan will receive a dream income of Dh25,000 every month for the next 25 years

Mohammed Adil Khan, a 33-year old Indian expat working in Dubai for the last five years, on Thursday (July 27) won a jackpot from Emirates Draw, which will fetch him Dirhams 25,000 (Rs 5.5 lakh approximate) every month for the next 25 years.

Advertisement

An architect and interior designer working for a real estate company in Dubai, Khan was overwhelmed when he won the FAST5 game draw launched two months back by Emirates Draw. Based in United Arab Emirates, Emirates Draw offers participants of its draw the fastest route to become rich by buying a Dh25 ticket.

Also read: 1.34 crore NRIs overall; 34 lakh in UAE, 12 lakh in US; 3.5 lakh in UK

Interestingly, Khan had tried his luck at the Emirates Draw for the first time, and when the organizers called him to announce he had hit the jackpot, it was no less a shock for him. The news of the unexpected windfall overwhelmed him as he could not believe it. “The initial shock turned into excitement when I received the mail,” Khaleej Times quoted him as saying.

“When I received a call from the organisers, I was way too overwhelmed. I couldn’t believe it and feel like I can retire and my future is secure,” Khan added.

Also read: India, UAE ask developed nations to fulfil $100 billion climate finance commitment

Khan hails from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh and earned his spurs through many hardships right from his childhood. He was good at studies back home and received support from well-wishing relatives who funded his higher education. He came to Dubai in 2018 where his brother was working. Unfortunately, he lost his brother to Covid-19 pandemic, after which he began supporting his brother’s family as well with his modest income.

With a handsome “second salary” that he will be earning every month for the next 25 years, he can educate his nephews. To top it all, like an icing on the cake, he will be able to see all his family members join him in Dubai.

A dream come true.