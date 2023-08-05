Elgar case: Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira can walk out now after court order

As per a lawyer associated with the case, the special court overseeing matters connected to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) issued the release order on Friday.

Activists Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira, accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, are likely to walk out of jail on Saturday (Aug 5) as a special court in Mumbai has issued their release order, a week after they were granted bail by the Supreme Court.

A lawyer linked to the case said the special court hearing cases related to the National Investigation Agency issued their release order on Friday and the accused are likely to walk out of the jail by this evening as their bail formalities before the court have been completed.

The apex court on July 28 granted bail to the two accused, noting that the actual involvement of Gonsalves and Ferreira in any terrorist act has not surfaced from any third-party communications.

The SC bench comprising Justices Aniruddha Bose and Sudhanshu Dhulia granted bail to them, noting that mere holding of certain literature through which violent acts may be propagated would not attract the provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

“Considering the fact that almost five years have elapsed, we are satisfied they have made out a case for bail. The allegations are serious, no doubt, but for that reason alone, bail cannot be denied to them,” the bench said.

