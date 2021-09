The states of West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar, and the Union Territory of Puducherry will hold by-elections on October 4

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday announced by-polls in eight assembly seats.

Vote-counting will begin the same day at 5pm, an hour after closure of polls, the PIB said.

Broad COVID-19 guidelines as issued by the ECI will be followed.