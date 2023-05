ED summons NCP leader Jayant Patil in IL&FS money laundering case

Summons come a day after the ED conducted raids against two former auditor firms of IL&FS – BSR and Associates and Deloitte Haskins and Sells – in connection with its money laundering probe into alleged financial irregularities

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil in connection with the IL&FS money laundering case, an official said on Thursday (May 11).

The Maharashtra NCP chief has been asked to appear before agency at its office in Ballard Estate in South Mumbai on Friday (May 12).

Also read: PNB reports fraud of ₹2,060 crore in NPA account of IL&FS TN Power Co

The summons come a day after the ED conducted raids against two former auditor firms of IL&FS – BSR and Associates and Deloitte Haskins and Sells – in connection with its money laundering probe into alleged financial irregularities at the infrastructure development and finance company.

Advertisement

The premises linked to the two auditors in Mumbai were searched under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), officials said.

Some employees of the two companies – Deloitte Haskins and Sells and BSR and Associates, an Indian affiliate of global auditing firm KPMG – were also questioned by the officials during the searches even as documents were seized.

“This routine inquiry is in respect to an ongoing matter regarding a former client and we continue to extend our full cooperation to the authorities,” a spokesperson for Deloitte said.

The action came a week after the Supreme Court set aside a Bombay High Court verdict that quashed an SFIO probe against the two companies, both former auditors of IL&FS Financial Services, paving the way for action against them under the Companies Act and allowing the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to take forward its enquiry against them.

The Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Limited (IL&FS) filed for bankruptcy in 2018.

The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) is an agency under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs that investigates and prosecutes white collar crimes and frauds.

Also read: IL&FS probe: ED summons Raj Thackeray, Manohar Joshi’s son

ED launched a money laundering probe into the alleged financial irregularities at IL&FS in 2019 after taking cognizance of a Delhi Police Economic Offences Wing (EOW) FIR filed against IRL, ITNL (group companies of IL&FS), its officials and others.

The ED also took cognisance of a complaint filed by the SFIO against IL&FS Financial Services (IFIN) and its officials.

The agency had also attached assets of various entities in this case in the past.

(With inputs from agencies)