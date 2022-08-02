ED raids National Herald offices days after Sonia Gandhi’s questioning

Sonia Gandhi’s questioning had triggered huge protests in several parts of the country by Congress workers who alleged the Centre was using probe agencies for political vendetta

Days after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in an alleged money laundering case connected to the National Herald newspaper, the probe agency on Tuesday raided around 12 locations across the country. These included the offices of the newspaper in Delhi and several other premises linked to Associated Journals Limited (AJL) — the company that runs the newspaper. Sources say the probe agency is likely to attach properties linked to the case after searches.

The Congress has hit back saying the Opposition’s questions on crucial issues like inflation and unemployment had put the government on the back foot. They are unable to answer to the people of the country so they are trying to humiliate and blackmail those who are asking uncomfortable questions, the party said.

National Herald Live: ED grills Sonia with a volley of 80 queries

Govt harassing opposition parties

Advertisement

“It’s not just the Congress but leaders of several Opposition parties who are being harassed,” Congress spokesperson Syed Naseer Hussain said, adding that the grand old party “will not bow down”.

Sonia Gandhi was late last month questioned for 12 hours spread over three days. Her son and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was earlier questioned over five days and was asked around 150 questions.

Sonia Gandhi’s questioning had triggered huge protests in several parts of the country by Congress workers as the party alleged the case is politically motivated and that the Centre is using probe agencies for political vendetta. Three rounds of Congress chief’s questioning have been carried out so far. She was questioned after her recovery from coronavirus and hospitalization due to the illness.

Rahul Gandhi, who was questioned before his mother in the case, was detained with many other top leaders amid the massive demonstrations in the national capital.

Also read: A step-by-step explanation of the National Herald case

The National Herald case

The Gandhis are being investigated in what is called the ‘National Herald case’ involving the Young Indian’s takeover of Associated Journals Limited (AJL), the company that runs the National Herald newspaper founded by India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

The ED says the Young Indian also took over Rs 800 crore in assets of AJL. According to the Income Tax department, this should be considered an asset of the shareholders of Young Indian — Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi — for which they should pay tax.

Denying any wrongdoing, the Congress asserts that the Young Indian is a “not-for-profit” company and so, there can be no question of money laundering.