ED attaches assets of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, family and others in money laundering case

The number of assets of Lalu Prasad Yadav's and his family attached by the ED and their exact value is still not known

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached some assets of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, his family and others in a money laundering case involving an alleged land-for-jobs in the railway scam.

Official sources said on Monday (July 31) that ED has issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach the properties.

The number of assets and their exact value was not known immediately.

The ED has recorded the statement of Prasad’s wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi, their children including Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav, daughters Misa Bharti (RJD MP in Rajya Sabha), Chanda Yadav and Ragini Yadav, over the last few months, in this case.

The alleged scam pertains to the period when Lalu Prasad was the railway minister in the UPA-1 government.

It is alleged by the ED and the CBI that during the period 2004-09, various persons were appointed to Group D positions in various zones of the Indian Railways, and in lieu, the persons concerned transferred their land to the family members of Lalu Prasad.

