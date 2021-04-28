6.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Assam, tremors felt in Bengal

The epicenter of the quake was Sonitpur and the quake occurred at 7.51 am at a depth of 17 kilometres, the National Centre for Seismology said

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 hit Assam on Wednesday, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The tremors were felt in West Bengal and other parts of the Northeast too.

The epicenter of the quake was Sonitpur and the quake occurred at 7.51 am at a depth of 17 kilometres, it said.

While any casualty is yet to be reported, buildings in Guwahati and other areas have been damaged. Photos of houses with cracked walls have also been posted by people on social media.

“Just experienced a massive earthquake in Assam. Waiting for details,” Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted along with pictures of the aftereffects.

Few early pictures of damage in Guwahati. pic.twitter.com/lTIGwBKIPV — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 28, 2021

