Drunk man pees on co-passenger on New York-Delhi flight

An allegedly drunk Indian man on an American Airlines flight from New York to Delhi urinated on another passenger. He was arrested by the police after the plane landed at the Delhi airport

There has been yet another incident of a man urinating on a co-passenger mid-flight. Reports said an Indian man, who was in an inebriated condition, peed on a fellow passenger while aboard an American Airlines flight 292 from New York to Delhi. He was arrested by the police after the plane landed at the Delhi airport on Monday (April 24) night.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has taken action against the culprit after receiving a report from the airline, and will initiate a probe into the incident, said the sources.

Delhi | An allegedly inebriated passenger (arriving from New York by American Airlines) relieved himself on another passenger. American Airlines has recorded the statements of co-passengers and handed over the passenger to law enforcement. An FIR has been lodged: DGCA… pic.twitter.com/IFxUBA1Edx — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2023

“American Airlines flight 292 with service from John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) was met by local law enforcement upon arrival in DEL due to a disruption on board,” American Airlines said in a statement issued later.

PTI reported that the victim filed a formal complaint with American Airlines. The police, however, said they had not received any complaint.

