A 30-year old passenger from Kanpur who was travelling from Delhi to Bengaluru on an Indigo flight has been arrested for attempting to open the emergency exit mid-air, police said on Saturday.

The accused, Pratheek, was travelling by flight number 6E-308 on Friday. He was in an inebriated state and was seated in 18F, a police officer told PTI.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)