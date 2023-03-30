Drunk IndiGo passenger vomits, defecates near toilet in flight

The incident came to light when another passenger on the same flight, Bhaskar Dev Konwar, tweeted a photo of an airhostess using a disinfectant spray on the soiled area in the plane.

In another shocking incident that has surfaced of inebriated misbehaviour on an aircraft, a drunk male passenger vomited in the aisle and defecated outside the toilet in an IndiGo flight from Guwahati to Delhi on Sunday (March 30).

The incident came to light when another passenger on the same flight, Bhaskar Dev Konwar, tweeted a photo of an airhostess using a disinfectant spray on the soiled area in the plane. One can see the soiled portion of the aisle covered with paper napkins.

Konwar’s tweet says, “Indigo 6E 762: Guwahati to Delhi. Intoxicated passenger vomited on the aisle and defecated all around the toilet. Leading lady Shewta cleaned up all the mess and all the girls managed the situation exceptionally well. Salute girl power.”

In his tweet, he hashtagged IndiGo airlines and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Indigo 6E 762 : Guwahati to Delhi.Intoxicated passenger vomited on the aisle and defecated all around the toilet.Leading lady Shewta cleaned up all the mess and all the girls managed the situation exceptionally well.Salute girl power🙏#Indigo #girlpower #DGCA pic.twitter.com/iNelQs48Tc — Bhaskar Dev Konwar @BD (@bdkonwar) March 26, 2023

Ironically, Konwar faced flak from some Twitter users for praising the crew (for performing a “disgusting job”) and glorifying it as “girl power”.

There is no information about the identity of the culprit who behaved in such a disgusting fashion on a flight, or about any action taken by the airline or by the airline regulator.

It also makes one wonder why drunken passengers are allowed on flights, given the history of such incidents and the potential for violent behaviour by intoxicated individuals.

(With agency inputs)