Crackdown on drug smuggling | Drugs worth Rs 12,000 cr destroyed in last one year: Shah

The Union home minister oversaw the destruction of more than 1.40 lakh kg drugs worth Rs 2,381 crore in various parts of the country via video conferencing during an event in New Delhi

While claiming that 10 lakh kg of drugs worth Rs 12,000 crore were destroyed in the past one year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday (July 17) said the fight against drugs was to ensure that no youth was under the influence of narcotics and the country was safe and free from illegal substances.

He stated this while addressing a conference on “Drugs Smuggling and National Security” in Delhi during which he witnessed through video conferencing destruction of more than 1.40 lakh kg drugs worth Rs 2,381 crore in various parts of the country. “Our aim is to ensure that no youth is under the influence of drugs…. Our aim is to make the country drugs free and secure. I appeal to all chief ministers and LGs (lieutenant governors) to extend all possible cooperation for it,” he said at the conference.

Shah said that in the last one year 10 lakh kg of drugs worth Rs 12,000 crore was destroyed and it was a very significant achievement. “Many congratulations to all the people involved in fulfilling such a big goal in the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,” he said.

Shah said the fight against drugs won’t be over until the financial chain of drug smugglers is not broken. He said that earlier the main area of drug smuggling was called Golden Triangle and Golden Crescent, but the government has proposed internationally that it should be named as Death Triangle and Death Crescent. “This approach shows the direction and intensity of our fight against drugs,” he said.

The home minister said there is no question of a single destination for elimination of drugs or a single target for it. It is an act of constant vigilance. A moment’s laxity can spoil the entire movement, he said.

The destruction of the narcotics, the bulk of it from Madhya Pradesh, was carried out in different cities as Shah watched through video conferencing from New Delhi.

The drugs destroyed include 6,590 kg seized by the Narcotics Control Bureau’s Hyderabad unit, 822 kg seized by the Indore unit and 356 kg by the Jammu unit, officials said.

(With agency inputs)