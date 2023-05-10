DRDO official held for ‘leaking info to Pakistan’ is RSS volunteer: Congress

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera says PM Narendra Modi and HM Amit Shah should shed light on the relationship between Kurulkar and the RSS

The Congress has alleged that DRDO official Pradeep Kurulkar, arrested on charges of providing confidential information to a Pakistani agent, is an “active RSS volunteer”.

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) official last week. The Congress attack came a day after a special Pune court extended Kurulkar’s police custody till May 15. The court observed that the charges against him were serious and further custodial interrogation was unavoidable for a thorough probe.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters in Delhi, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said Kurulkar’s arrest was a “very serious matter” and alleged that it exposed the “anti-national face” of the RSS.

“Pradeep Kurulkar, an active RSS volunteer-leader and DRDO’s Director of R&D (Engineering), has been arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad for spying on behalf of Pakistan. The case…exposes the lie and charade of the RSS being a so-called nationalistic organisation,” he claimed.

DRDO official’s ‘RSS ties’

The Congress spokesperson said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah should shed light on the relationship between Kurulkar and the RSS, as the matter pertains to national security.

There was no immediate reaction from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

During the press conference, Khera also showed a video of Kurulkar addressing RSS events with top Sangh functionaries in attendance.

“Kurulkar’s association with the RSS goes back generations, as he revealed in an interview with a YouTube channel last year. His grandfather was an RSS volunteer who worked as a mathematician, and his father carried on his work for the Sangh,” Khera claimed.

The scientist was allegedly in touch with an agent of a Pakistan intelligence operative through WhatsApp and video calls, an ATS official has said, adding that it was a case of honeytrap.

(With agency inputs)