Don’t use Afghan territory for terrorism, says India

Afghan territory should not be used to shelter, train or finance terror acts, specifically by terrorist individuals and entities proscribed by the UN Security Council, India has said.

India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj, said this on Wednesday (March 8).

She said that India has a direct stake in ensuring the return of peace and stability in Afghanistan, both as a contiguous neighbour and long-standing partner as well as “our strong historical and civilisational linkages”.

Kamboj spoke at the Security Council briefing on UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).

UNSC resolution

She said the collective approach of the international community has been articulated in the Security Council Resolution 2593 of August 2021, which was adopted under India’s Presidency of the UNSC.

In accordance with the Resolution, “we expect that the territory of Afghanistan should not be used for sheltering, training, planning, or financing terrorist acts, specifically terrorist individuals and entities proscribed by the UN Security Council”, she said.

This would include drug trafficking, she added.

The resolution underlines the need for the formation of a truly inclusive and representative government structure, which represents all sections of the Afghan society, respects the rights of all Afghans, and ensures equal rights for women, girls and members of minority groups, including their access to education.

Afghan women

India also voiced concern about rising attempts towards removing women from public life in Afghanistan and called for women and minorities to be included in Afghanistan’s future and their rights to be fully respected.

Kamboj underlined that security and stability in Afghanistan will continue to be a priority for India and it will continue to speak out in support of the Afghan people.

Peace and stability in Afghanistan were critical imperatives. India will continue to play its constructive role in the pursuit of this objective, she said.

The interests of the Afghan people will always continue to be at the core of all our efforts, she added.

Indian aid

Noting that the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan remains deeply distressing, Kamboj said India has sent several shipments of humanitarian assistance to the country.

These included 40,000 tonnes of wheat, 65 tonnes of medical aid and 28 tonnes of other relief material.

India also sent around 5,000 units of stationery items and winter clothing for primary school students of Habibia School in Kabul.

Kamboj told the Council that India had taken part in finalising the draft of the current mandate of the UNAMA after the takeover of Kabul by the Taliban in 2021.

“We are ready to work with the Secretary-General in his efforts to find progress in the situation in Afghanistan, she said.

(With agency inputs)