Doctors, students among 10 held for ganja peddling in Mangaluru

Cops arrested Neel Kishorilal Ramji Sha (38), who revealed that other medical, dental college students and doctors were involved in the peddling and consumption of ganja.

A least 10 people have been arrested, including an overseas citizen of Indian origin, medical doctors, MBBS and dental students in connection with alleged ganja consumption and peddling, by the Mangaluru Police.

Of them, two are doctors, seven medical/dental students from three professional colleges in the city, hailing from various States, and four of them women, they said.

According to the police, they arrested Neel Kishorilal Ramji Sha (38), an overseas citizen of Indian origin, last week in connection with the alleged ganja-peddling in his flat.

The person is said to have been residing in Mangaluru for the last 15 years and was a fourth-year student of a dental college in the city, they said adding that questioning Sha revealed details on other medical, dental college students and doctors involved in peddling and consumption of ganja, leading to their arrest.

2kgs of Ganja seized

The police said they seized from Sha over two kg of ganja worth Rs 50,000, two mobile phones, a toy pistol, a dagger, Rs 7,000 in cash, a digital weighing scale and other electronic gadgets.

Others were picked up from hostels, PGs and private residences. Ganja and 9 mobile phones have been recovered from them.

The police said further investigation is on to find out whether they were consuming and peddling synthetic drugs among others and to get other details.

The accused were produced before the jurisdictional court today and remanded in police custody for two days.