Distorting, twisting, lying with straight face: Cong slams Prasad over Rahul criticism

The Congress attack came after Prasad, a former Union minister, lashed out at Rahul Gandhi for his criticism of the state of democracy in India and the RSS

The Congress on Tuesday (March 7) hit out at BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad for criticising Rahul Gandhi’s remarks in the UK, and accused him of distorting, twisting and lying “with a straight face”.

The Congress attack came after Prasad, a former Union minister, lashed out at Gandhi for his criticism of the state of democracy in India and the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh).

At a press conference, the BJP leader also accused Gandhi of seeking the intervention of Europe and the US in India, and said he has gone against the consensus in India against any interference in its internal affairs by foreign powers.

“Mr. Ravi Shankar Prasad is doing what he and his Supremo do best – distort, twist, defame and lie with a straight face,” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet.

Advertisement

Also said: Rahul Gandhi sought US, UK intervention in India, alleges BJP

Tagging a media report on Prasad’s remarks at the presser, Congress media department head Pawan Khera said on Twitter, “There is nothing more amusing than watching an unemployed leader of a ruling party trying to seek relevance and re-employment.”

“Those who have a full time job of twisting statements of Opposition leaders forget their own favourite slogan Ab Kii Baar, Trump Sarkaar,” Khera said.

Gandhi’s remarks at various interactions in the UK have triggered a political slugfest with the BJP. They are accusing him of maligning India on foreign soil and the Congress have responded by citing instances of Prime Minister Narendra Modi raking up internal politics abroad.