Discovery of lithium deposits: India won’t need to import for decades

The discovery of lithium deposits could help push India’s bid to increase the number of private electric cards by 30 per cent by 2030, and help cut carbon emission

India has announced that it has discovered 5.9 million tonnes of lithium, a rare element critical in the manufacture of electric vehicles.

The dramatic discovery was made by the Geological Survey of India (GSI) in Jammu and Kashmir in a development that could do away with decades of importing lithium from countries like Argentina and Australia.

Lithium is a key component in rechargeable batteries that power gadgets like smartphones and laptops as well as electric cars.

According to experts, the discovery could help push India’s bid to increase the number of private electric cards by 30 per cent by 2030. This could help cut carbon emission too.

GSI announcement

The GSI said on Thursday that it found the latest reseves in the Salal-Haimana area in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, some 12 years after much smaller deposits were found in Karnataka,

Around the world, the demand for rare metals, including lithium, has increased as countries look to adopt greener solutions to slow down climate change.

Lithium was first recognized as an element in 1817 when Swedish chemist Johan Arfvedson analysed the mineral petalite.

South America is home to the world’s largest lithium reserves. But experts say that its mining is not environment-friendly.

(With Agency inputs)