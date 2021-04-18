Dignified depiction of transwoman’s journey in jewellery ad wins hearts on Internet

This advertisement for 96-year-old Bhima Jewellers is garnering widespread praise from netizens for breaking gender stereotyping and has been labelled as beautiful and empathetic

A path-breaking advertisement for a Kerala-based jewellery brand which gently shatters gender stereotypes with the telling of a transwoman’s journey with empathy, has caused a storm on social media. One netizen called it a “watershed moment in the history of jewellery advertisement in India,” while author of mythological novels, Devdutt Pattanaik labelled it as a “progressive ad from Kerala.”

This advertisement by 96-year-old Kerala-based Bhima Jewellers titled ‘Pure as Love’ celebrates the transformations that unfold with time in the journey of a transwoman. The video shows the parents of the protagonist gifting an anklet with this recognition of his identity as a female. This starts off the transition to morph into an emotionally strong woman, encircled by the warmth and love of her family.

The woman’s milestones are marked by different items of jewellery gifted to her by supportive and understanding parents. There is no discordant note here or any semblance of negative stereotyping of transgenders in this advertisement, which is also devoid of any dialogue. The one-minute-forty-second long artistically shot commercial ends with the protagonist decked up in heavy bridal jewellery sharing a laugh with her father.

Meera Singhania Rehani, a 22-year-old student from Ambedkar University, Delhi has enacted the role of the transwoman and the advertisement has been made by the Delhi-based agency Animal.

The video is garnering widespread accolades from all quarters on social media for breaking gender stereotypes. While Dr Trinetra Gummaraju, Karnataka’s first transgender doctor exclaimed, “Beautiful, beautiful ad”, singer Raghu Dixit said, “Wow! This was overwhelmingly beautiful!”

Another twitter user wrote that this beautiful and tender ad made “me tear up. Wishing for more of this energy into the world.” Many described it as a milestone for the Indian advertisement industry, which needed to be applauded. The company has dared to go where no one has gone before, said one twitter user.

Netizens are praising it for capturing the journey of a transwoman with empathy and authenticity. It is a beautiful story that needed to be told, said one user, while another said it one of the most heartfelt expressions of gender identity. This dignified depiction of a transwoman’s journey is winning hearts online as netizens praise it for capturing the journey of a transwoman with empathy and authenticity.

Meanwhile, Navya Suhas, online operations head, Bhima Jewellery, Trivandrum told LiveMint that this ad focuses on the positive side of a transwoman’s journey. “What we want to convey through the ad is that whoever one chooses to be, Bhima is there for you. We hope this helps to blur the lines that discriminate on the basis of colour, gender, etc.”