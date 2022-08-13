Delhi-ites worry about dignified disposal of national flag after celebrations

Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) in the capital are trying to devise innovative ways to conduct campaigns on raising people’s awareness on the correct and respectful disposal off the national flag

As the government’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign takes off in a big way, residents associations in Delhi are anxious about the dignified disposal of the national flag after the Independence day celebrations wind down.

Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) in the capital are trying to devise innovative ways to conduct campaigns on raising people’s awareness on the correct and respectful disposal off the national flag. Social media awareness campaigns are being run on the rules to be followed and campaigns are being launched to ensure flags are collected from households and disposed off correctly.

The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign under the aegis of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ flagged off on Saturday (August 13), in which, people will hoist or display tricolours in their houses from August 13 to 15 to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s independence.

The efforts by municipal corporation of Delhi

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has given special instructions to its Safai Sainiks to collect dishevelled or soiled flags separately and deposit them in their respective zonal control room. Placing huge importance to the dignity of the national flag, MCD director Amit Kumar told the media that these flags will then be disposed off with all dignity and respect according to the rules laid down in the Flag Code.

According to the Flag Code, 2002, a damaged or soiled flag shall shall be destroyed as a whole in private, preferably by burning or any other method consistent with its dignity.

Many concerned citizens do not want flags to be thrown around lying in dustbins or on roads since lakhs of flags will be used on Independence Day. Resident groups have asked their members to collect the flags and deposit them at a designated place.

The United Residents Joint Action (URJA), a civil society initiative of 2,500 residents’ welfare associations has said that they want the flag to be disposed off appropriately. They consider the flag to be their “pride” and should be given the respect it deserves. As the authorities will find it a challenge to dispose off the flags correctly, the URJHA has asked its members to collect all the flags and deposit them at a particular place. The URJA will then dispose the flags and ensure there is no disrespect.