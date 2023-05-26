Delhi court grants NOC to Rahul Gandhi to get passport for 3 years

Rahul Gandhi had moved the court after he surrendered his diplomatic passport upon his disqualification as an MP

A Delhi court on Friday (May 26) granted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a no-objection certificate (NOC) for issuance of an “ordinary passport” for three years.

Gandhi had moved the court after he surrendered his diplomatic passport upon his disqualification as an MP. “I’m partly allowing your application. Not for 10 years but three years,” the judge told Gandhi’s lawyer.

The former Congress chief is an accused in the National Herald case in which BJP leader Subramanian Swamy is the complainant.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is also expected to visit the United States in June, during which he is slated to address public meetings and interact with university students. He is scheduled to visit San Francisco, Washington DC and New York, where he is planning to address two public meetings with Indian Americans, meet lawmakers at Capitol Hill and members of think tanks, interact with university students and meet Wall Street executives.

