Delhi Congress leaders stage maun vrat to protest Lakshimpur Kheri violence

Leaders of Delhi Congress unit including president Anil Kumar and former Union ministers Ashwini Kumar and Krishna Tirath on Monday staged a maun vrat or silent protest near the lieutenant governor’s resident against the killing of farmers in Lakshimpur Kheri. The Congress leaders also demanded the resignation of Union minister Ajay Mishra, whose son is an accused in the case.

On October 3, four farmers were mowed down by a vehicle allegedly in the convoy of Mishra’s son Ashish while staging a protest in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakshimpur Kheri. Four others were killed in violence that ensued later. The other dead included two BJP workers and their driver.

While both the father-son duo earlier denied the allegations about Ashish being in one of the vehicles that killed the farmers, the latter was arrested on Sunday after 12 hours of questioning.

“Congress is staging maun vrat satyagrah outside offices of governors and lieutenant governors in states and UTs, demanding resignation and arrest of Union minister of state for home (Ajay Mishra), who may influence the probe in the Lakhimpur incident,” Kumar said before starting the protest.

Indian Youth Congress leaders and workers also sat on a maun vrat at the Jantar Mantar.

