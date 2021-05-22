Cyclone Yaas likely to hit Odisha, Bengal coasts on May 26

The Met department said that a low-pressure is expected to intensify into deep depression on Sunday and cyclonic circulation on Monday morning. The cyclonic circulation will cross coasts between West Bengal, Odisha and Bangladesh as very severe cyclonic storm by Wednesday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bhubaneshwar has warned about Cyclone Yaas making a landfall on the east coast of India on May 26. The IMD said that a low-pressure area had formed in east-central Bay of Bengal adjoining Andaman Sea on Saturday (May 22), which is likely to intensify into cyclonic storm by May 24 and hit the Odisha-West Bengal coast on May 26.

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said, “Low-pressure is expected to intensify into deep depression on Sunday (May 23) and cyclonic circulation on the morning of May 24. The cyclonic circulation will cross coasts between West Bengal, Odisha and Bangladesh as very severe cyclonic storm.”

The west coast of India was battered by Cyclone Tauktae just a few days back. The states of Gujarat and Maharashtra suffered the most damage, but the strong cyclone also impacted Kerala and Karnataka.

IMD issued a warning on Saturday, saying a cyclonic storm (Cyclone Yaas) is dangerously approaching the east coast. Odisha and West Bengal have been asked to remain on high alert as the cyclone is likely to hit the two states on May 26.

The name ‘Yaas’ has been given by Oman. The cyclone Tauktae had derived its name from a word ‘tauk’, which in Mayanmar’s local language means ‘geeko’.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have started moving from the west coast towards the east coast in West Bengal and Odisha to provide evacuation, rescue and restoration work.

The Navy too is on alert.

The Centre has asked the state governments of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Andaman and Nicobar Islands to stock up necessary medicines and update health facilities ahead of Cyclone Yaas hitting the east coast on May 26.

WATCH: Dramatic & daring visuals of rescue operation by India Navy

Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar tweeted to say that IG Commander of Coast Guard North-East Region AK Harbola has him that Indian Coast Guard is fully prepared for Cyclone Yaas. Harbola said that fishermen and sailors are being cautioned and alerted apart from warnings being issued to merchant ships.

An alert has been issued in 14 out of 30 districts in Odisha. The Indian Railways has cancelled 22 special trains which were to run in the coming week in West Bengal, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands too are likely to face heavy rains, which may result in inland flooding.