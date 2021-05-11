Wait, there’s a cyclone brewing, may hit India on May 16  

IMD issues warning to Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka

It seems like there is no end to misery.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast indicating the possible likelihood of a cyclone in the Arabian Sea around May 16. The Met department has also warned of light-to-moderate rainfall over Lakshadweep, Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu from Thursday onward lasting till May 16.

Fishermen from these states have been asked not to venture into the sea from Thursday onwards.

If it happens, this will be the first cyclonic storm of 2021 to form in the Indian Ocean, says a report in The Indian Express.

As per the report, the cyclone will acquire the name Cyclone Tauktae, given by Myanmar. ”A low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast Arabian Sea on the morning of May 14. It is likely to move north-northwestwards across this region adjoining Lakshadweep. It may intensify into a cyclonic storm around May 16,” an IMD press release on Tuesday (May 11) said.

Rough sea conditions are expected to develop starting Thursday, in view of which, fishermen from these coastal states have been warned against venturing into the sea from Friday onward. Those out in the sea have been urged to return to safety by Wednesday night.

Sea conditions, mainly along the Comorin area and east-central Arabian Sea, will be very rough to high between May 14 and 16. Similar rough sea is also expected along the coasts of Goa and Maharashtra on May 15. Squally winds with speeds ranging between 40 to 50 km /hr gusting to 60 km/hr will lash Lakshadweep, Maldives areas Thursday onward. Coasts off Kerala, Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra would also experience similar gale wind till Sunday, the Met department has warned.