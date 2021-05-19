Cyclone Tauktae helps sea return Mumbai’s garbage

Conscious Mumbaikars took to social media to share pictures of piles of garbage thrown all along prominent beaches and called for strict rules to prevent people from throwing waste into water bodies

The Cyclone Tauktae made a landfall in Mumbai on Monday and along with the gushing water came loads of garbage, mostly plastic.

The media discussed precautions that needed to be taken, government’s preparedness, the cyclone’s impact on life and property everywhere from Tamil Nadu to Gujarat. A very visible impact that went unnoticed though was the sight of our own garbage returned by the sea with “thanks”.

Mumbaikars took to social media to share horrifying pictures of piles of garbage thrown all along the prominent beaches of the city like Juhu, Girgaon and Gateway of India.

Many called for immediate and strict rules to prevent people from throwing waste into rivers and nullahs because eventually all water bodies drain their water into the sea.

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official told The Financial Express that the municipal staff picked up four trucks of garbage around the Gateway of India after the storm left.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar also said that sea dumped tonnes of garbage near Marine Drive in south Mumbai.

Here are some of the pictures and messages shared by Twitter users:

#Cleanthenature

Natural cleanse, After cyclone Tauktae, garbage returned by sea at all Mumbai beaches.Nature waste out of sea on its own.You can see the condition of mumbai beaches.

Nature has its own way of balancing things and cleansing itself. #CycloneTauktae returns the garbage dumped in sea back to the people of #Mumbai.

But we will never learn lessons even from this. pic.twitter.com/Trwl2Nds3t — Syed Faisal Iqbal (@SyedF_official) May 19, 2021