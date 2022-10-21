Cyclone Sitrang to skirt Odisha, hit Bengal-Bangladesh coast on Oct 25

According to IMD, the system which is currently in the form of a low pressure in the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm over west-central and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal by October 24 and move north-northeastwards to reach Bengal-Bangladesh coasts by October 25

The low pressure in the Bay of Bengal which is predicted to intensify into cyclonic storm Sitrang on October 24 is likely to skirt Odisha coast and move towards the West Bengal-Bangladesh coast by October 25, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday (October 21).

The low pressure area is very likely to move west-north-westwards and develop into a depression over east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal around October 22. It is likely to intensify into a deep depression by October 23.

“Subsequently, it is likely to re-curve northwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm over west-central and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal by October 24. Thereafter, it is likely to gradually move north-northeastwards and reach near the West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts by October 25, skirting Odisha,” IMD director general Mrutunjay Mohapatra told PTI.

The Met department, however, is yet to give details about the cyclone’s landfall, intensity and wind speed.

The IMD has asked fishermen not to venture into the sea from October 22 while those who are already at sea have been requested to return to land by October 22.

Odisha braces for heavy rains

Odisha, which is most-often the landing site of cyclones that develop in the Bay of Bengal, would be spared this time as the system will pass through the Odisha coast at a distance, Mohapatra said.

The state, however, is predicted to receive heavy rainfall at isolated places under the impact of the cyclone from October 23.

Bracing for the situation, Odisha has kept its disaster management apparatus ready for any eventuality including heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coastal districts and also in the border region of the neighbouring West Bengal.

“We are prepared for any situation. Though the cyclone is likely to escape the coastal area of the state, Odisha will receive very heavy rainfall on October 24 and October 25,” state Disaster Management Minister Pramila Mallick said.

The districts that may be affected are Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Bhadrak, and Balasore, she said adding their authorities have been asked to remain on high alert and closely monitor the situation on Diwali and the next day in the wake of the heavy rainfall alert.

“Adequate quantities of essential items including medicines and drinking water have been stocked in the identified coastal districts. Authorities have been asked to remain alert and closely monitor the situation,” the minister said.

Puri, Kendrapada, and Jagatsinghpur districts are likely to witness intense spells of rain on October 23, HR Biswas, the director of the regional meteorological centre here said.

Bengal begins evacuation, stocks food

The West Bengal government also has initiated the process of evacuating people from low-lying areas in several districts.

Evacuation of people has begun in the low-lying areas in Purba Medinipore, South 24 Parganas and Sundarbans to safe shelters, a senior official told PTI.

“Leaves of all district magistrates, SPs and emergency department workers have been cancelled as a part of the preparedness for the possible cyclone,” he said.

Tarapauline, dry food and medicines have also been adequately stocked in these districts, the official said.

The Kolkata Police’s disaster management team has been asked to work in tandem with Kolkata Municipal Corporation officials to address any emergency-like situation, he added.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has convened an emergency meeting at state secretariat Nabanna on Friday to take stock of the preparedness.

(With inputs from agencies)