Cyclone Jawad to turn into depression, orange alert in Odisha cities

The cyclone is predicted to move from Odisha’s Puri towards West Bengal and weaken into a low pressure area during subsequent 12 hours

Cyclone Jawad, which has weakened into a deep depression is likely to turn into a depression when it reaches the Odisha coast near Puri around noon on Sunday.

The Deep Depression remnant of cyclonic storm Jawad lays about 230 km east-northeast of Vizag, 130 km south-southwest of Gopalpur, 180 km south-southwest of Puri and 270 km south-southwest of Paradip. It is likely to weaken into a Depression and reach Puri coast around noon: IMD — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2021

Ahead of the arrival of the remnants of the cyclone, Puri witnessed moderate rainfall while an orange alert for heavy rainfall has been issued for the twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

#WATCH Odisha’s Puri witnesses moderate rainfall as cyclonic storm Jawad is likely to reach around noon today; ‘Jawad’ is likely to weaken further into a Depression, as per IMD pic.twitter.com/Qn0wDO0WAq — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2021

The India Meteorological Department’s regional centre in Bhubaneswar said that several parts of the state have been getting moderate rainfall since Saturday night under the influence of the cyclone. Cuttack and Bhubaneswar are predicted to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall (2-3 cm to per hour to 7-11 cm per hour), on Sunday. Strong gusty surface wind of 30-40 kmph is also likely to prevail in some parts of the cities.

Moderate rain and thundershowers with a couple of heavy spells are also predicted in parts of Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara.

“It is likely to continue to move north-northeast wards along Odisha coast towards West Bengal coast and weaken into a low pressure area during subsequent 12 hours,” the India Meteorological Department said in its latest bulletin.

As the weakened depression closes in on Puri, the sea at West Bengal’s Digha was turbulent on Sunday morning.

#WATCH | The sea at Digha has turned rough due to cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal “Deep Depression remnant of cyclonic storm Jawad to weaken further into a Depression, reach Odisha coast near Puri around noon today,” says IMD. pic.twitter.com/kuS6OzqsZX — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2021

“18 NDRF teams are deployed in West Bengal. We carried out awareness programmes and are ready for evacuations if needed. It is a matter of relief that Jawad will weaken into a deep depression when it reaches Puri beach today,” SD Prasad, assistant commandant of NDRF in Digha told ANI.

Light to moderate rains are also predicted over North and South 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Mednipur, Jhargram, Howrah and Hoogly districts in West Bengal.