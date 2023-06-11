Cyclone Biparjoy now ‘extremely severe’, may cross Gujarat coast on June 15

Cyclone Biparjoy may cross the coast somewhere between Gujarat’s Mandvi and Pakistan’s Karachi around June 15 noon as a very severe cyclonic storm, says IMD

Biparjoy, which has turned into an extremely severe cyclonic storm, is likely to cross Saurashtra and Kutch and the adjoining Pakistan coasts somewhere between Gujarat’s Mandvi and Pakistan’s Karachi around June 15 noon as a very severe cyclonic storm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) tweeted on Sunday (June 11).

It is currently located over the east-central Arabian Sea, about 480 km south-southwest of Porbandar, 530 km south-southwest of Dwarka, and 610 km south-southwest of Naliya, the IMD tweeted.

“VSCS BIPARJOY intensified into an ESCS at 0530IST today, about 480 km SSW of Porbandar, 530 km SSW of Dwarka and 610 km SSW of Naliya. To cross Saurashtra & Kutch and adj. Pakistan coasts bw Mandvi, Gujarat and Karachi, Pakistan around noon of 15th June as VSCS,” the tweet read.

The IMD earlier stated in a bulletin that Biparjoy had moved nearly northwards at a speed of 5 kmph over the past six hours.

Fishing suspended

In an advisory issued in the early hours of Sunday, the IMD said wind speeds will touch 40–50 kmph during the day, gusting to 60 kmph along and off Saurashtra and Kutch coast. It will further increase to 45–55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph on Monday, and 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph during Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Thursday, squally wind speed reaching 55–65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph is very likely to prevail along and off Saurashtra coast, the IMD said. Sea conditions along and off Saurashtra and Kutch coasts will likely remain “rough to very rough” till Wednesday, and very rough to high on Thursday, it said.

The IMD has advised total suspension of fishing operations in the region till June 15 and has asked fishermen not to venture into central Arabian sea, north Arabian sea during June 12–15, and along and off Saurashtra-Kutch coasts till June 15. It further advised those out at sea to return to coast and regulate offshore and onshore activities judiciously.

“State governments are advised to keep a close watch, monitor the situation in their areas regularly and take appropriate precautionary measures. District authorities are advised accordingly,” the IMD stated.

Red alert in Karachi

In Pakistan, the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) has issued a “red alert”, the Pakistan-based ARY News reported on Saturday. KPT has also issued “emergency guidelines” for the security of ships and port facilities. In a statement, KPT said shipping activities would remain suspended, ARY News reported.

KPT has also issued two emergency frequencies for contacting ships. It has also instructed the authorities to shift harbour craft to a safer place in the port and clamped a temporary ban on the double-bunking of ships at the Karachi International Container Terminal. On Saturday, the Karachi administration imposed a ban on fishing, sailing, swimming, and bathing in the seas as well.

