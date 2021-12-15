CRPF jawans honour slain colleague, attend wedding of sister

The soldiers attended the wedding and performed duties that are traditionally done by the brother

A video of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans attending the wedding of their slain colleague’s sister has gone viral on social media.

The soldiers attended the wedding and performed duties that are traditionally done by the brother

In the video, dozens of CRPF men can be seen carrying a bridal veil over the woman as she walks towards the mandap. As a mark of respect for her brother and their colleague, Constable Shailendra Pratap Singh, the CRPF personnel of Raebareli arrived at the venue announced to support the family.

“Ct Sahilendra Pratap Singh of 110 Bn CRPF made supreme sacrifice on 05/10/20 while valiantly retaliating terrorist attack in Pulwama,” CRPF tweeted as it shared the photos, with the hashtag ‘gone but not forgotten’.

Advertisement

Last year in October, Singh was killed in an operation in Pulwama, Kashmir. Singh, who joined the CRPF in 2008, was posted in the 110th battalion. His company was in Sopore.

“CRPF Salute our martyrs and stand with the families of our martyr brothers,” the Kashmir Ops Sector CRPF also wrote online.

According to local reports, the jawans arrived at the wedding on Monday as a surprise and performed all the rituals that bride Jyoti’s brother would have done himself.

Singh is survived by his wife, son, parents and three sisters.