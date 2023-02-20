Corporates use 99% time on self-interest, my time more valuable than that of Adani, Ambani: Ramdev

Addressing a function organised to felicitate his aide Acharya Balkrishna in the presence of Goa CM Pramod Sawant, he added that the three days he was in Panaji was more valuable than the time of billionaire industrialists Ambani and Adani

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev said that while corporates use 99 per cent of their time on self-interest, the time of a seer is devoted for the good of all, said yoga guru Ramdev in Panaji on Sunday (February 20).

Addressing a function organised to felicitate his aide Acharya Balkrishna in the presence of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Union minister Shripad Naik, he added that the three days he was in Panaji was more valuable than the time of billionaire industrialists Ambani and Adani.

“I have come here for three days from Haridwar. The value of my time is more than that of Adani, Ambani, Tata, Birla. Corporates spend 99 per cent of their time in self interest, whereas a seer’s time is for common good,” he claimed.

He hailed Balkrishna for reviving Patanjali from a sick company to a firm with a turnover of ₹ 40,000 crore this financial year due to his professional governance, transparent management and accountability.

The dream of making India param vaibhavshali (super wealthy) can be achieved by creating empires like Patanjali, he pointed out.