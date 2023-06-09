Congress hits back at Jaishankar after he slammed Rahul on speeches abroad

"The man who started the practice of taking national politics outside the country is none other than the man who gave you your ministerial position,” chief spokesman Jairam Ramesh said

The Congress attacked External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar after he criticised party leader Rahul Gandhi for mocking Narendra Modi in the US, saying the man who began taking Indian politics abroad is the incumbent prime minister.

“The man who started the practice of taking national politics outside the country is none other than the man who gave you (Jaishankar) your ministerial position,” chief spokesman Jairam Ramesh tweeted, referring to Modi. “You know it, but you cannot acknowledge it Dr Minister.”

Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala went a step further, saying the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had given an “old script” to the external affairs minister.

“The prime minister has made fun of previous governments and made light of the country’s over-70-year-old history. What Rahul Gandhi has said is only the truth that a planned systematic attack on our constitutional bodies is happening,” Surjewala told the media in Delhi.

Jaishankar said earlier that he does not have a problem with whatever was done within India but asserted that taking internal issues aboard was not appropriate.

Jaishankar speaks

The minister said: “Rahul Gandhi has a habit of criticising the country and making comments on our politics whenever he goes abroad. The world is looking at us…

“If you see all the narratives (against the government), they are made within the country. If a narrative does not work or is less effective, then it is taken abroad. They expect that the outside support will work in India,” he said.

Another Congress leader, Pawan Khera, said he hoped the foreign minister was able the block the transmission of reports that showed the government in a poor light.

“And he is supposed to be educated. Precondition to joining the Sangh brigade — travel light, leave your brains behind,” Khera added.

(With Agency inputs)