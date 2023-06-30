Congress blasts Modi government over soaring food prices

For the last nine years, the public is facing the brunt of inflation… Modiji’s ministers make new excuses every day on inflation and keep dishing out lies and propaganda, said Kharge.

The Congress on Friday blamed the Modi government for the rising prices of essential commodities and accused it of deceiving people with its “achche din” slogan and “Goebbels-inspired” lectures.

“Enough of inflation they had said. Then they deceived the people saying ‘acche din aane wale hain’ (good days are going to come),” Kharge tweeted in Hindi, referring to the popular BJP slogan of the 2014 general elections.

“बहुत हुई महँगाई की मार” ये नारा दिया गया था… झूठ की बिसात बिछाकर जनता से “अच्छे दिन आने वाले है” का केवल छल किया गया। परिणाम ये है कि – पिछले 9 सालों से जनता की थाली, केवल महँगाई की आग में झुलस रही है। खान-पान की ज़रूरत की चीजों के दामों में कोई कमी नहीं आई है और जनता की… pic.twitter.com/UV5j4GaYUE — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) June 30, 2023

“The result is that for the last nine years, the public is facing the brunt of inflation. There has been no reduction in the prices of essential food items.

“Modiji’s ministers make new excuses every day on inflation and keep dishing out lies and propaganda in the empty plate of the public.

Also Read: First thing PM Modi should do is sack Manipur CM: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge

“Some of those devoted to guarding this ecosystem even teach how inflation is good for us and Modiji must have done it after some thought. They mislead people with such Goebbels-inspired lectures,” he said.

Modi to blame

“But now people are becoming aware. The public has come to know that the real sponsor of inflation is only the Modi government,” the Congress president added.

Also Read: Opposition leaders’ Patna meet catapults Kharge to prime spot

Kharge shared the current and last year prices of essential food items such as rice, wheat, tur dal, onions, potatoes, tomatoes and milk.

(With agency inputs)