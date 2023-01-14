Cong suspends Bharat Jodo Yatra for 24 hours after MP’s demise

Former Congress chief, Rahul Gandhi, also postponed his scheduled press conference at Jalandhar on January 15, and it will now take place at Hoshiarpur on January 17

The Congress on Saturday (January 14) suspended its Bharat Jodo Yatra, which was in Punjab, for a day as a mark of respect for party MP, Santokh Singh Chaudhary, who died following a heart attack during the march.

Former Congress chief, Rahul Gandhi, also postponed his scheduled press conference at Jalandhar on January 15, and it will now take place at Hoshiarpur on January 17.

“Bharat Jodo Yatra will be suspended for 24 hours as a mark of respect for Santokh Singh Chaudhary, Congress MP from Jalandhar, who passed away this morning. The Yatra will resume tomorrow afternoon from Khalsa College Ground, Jalandhar,” AICC general secretary, Jairam Ramesh, said on Twitter.

Also read: Cong MP Santokh Chaudhary dies; Bharat Jodo Yatra halted

Advertisement

“Due to the unexpected and shocking demise of Santokh Singh Chaudhary, Congress MP from Jalandhar, the press conference of Rahul Gandhi originally scheduled in Jalandhar tomorrow (January 15) will now be held on 17th January in Hoshiarpur,” he said in another tweet.

Chaudhary died on Saturday morning (January 14) after suffering a cardiac arrest during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. He was 76.

“The two-time MP was taking part in the Rahul Gandhi-led march in Phillaur in Jalandhar where he fainted,” said senior party leader, Partap Singh Bajwa, who was also marching with other yatris.

Chaudhary was rushed to a hospital in Phagwara in an ambulance where he was declared brought dead. Later, his body was shifted to his residence.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed in Punjab on Saturday (January 14) after a day’s break for Lohri.

(With agency inputs)