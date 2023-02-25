Cong, like-minded parties should move SC on misuse of probe agencies: Abhishek Singhvi

Among four main suggestions that he made that the party’s plenary session in Raipur, Singhvi said existing laws on electoral bonds and anti-defection law must be changed to prevent electoral malpractice and attempts to topple elected governments

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Saturday (February 25) suggested that the grand old party initiates immediate discussions with 15 like-minded opposition parties to move the Supreme Court against the alleged misuse of probe agencies by the Centre.

He said that the ‘misuse’ of central government agencies to target political rivals and other dissenters violates Article 14 of the Constitution and the Constitution’s basic structure.

This was one of the four main suggestions that Singhvi gave during discussion on the political resolution at the Congress plenary session in Raipur.

He also suggested the opposition parties must jointly announce that whenever there is a change of government at the Centre, an inquiry panel will be set up to investigate any misuse of the probe agencies.

“Simultaneously, the role of all officers and bureaucrats who were prima facie party to such misuse will be investigated and appropriate action taken against them,” he added.

Change electoral bonds

The Congress leader’s third suggestion was that whenever there is change in the government at the Centre, existing laws on electoral bonds and anti-defection law should be changed to prevent electoral malpractice and any attempts to topple elected governments “through intimidation, exploitation of grey areas in anti-defection law, money hoarded by BJP through electoral bonds”.

Singhvi said the Congress should not lose any more time in initiating talks with like-minded and secular parties for a pre-poll alliance for 2024 so that a majority of the 61 per cent votes polled against the BJP in 2019 are consolidated in favour of one pre-poll formation instead of getting fragmented among different opposition parties.

It remains to be seen how many of these suggestions by Singhvi are endorsed by the plenary as the official stand of the party is still a matter of internal discussion.