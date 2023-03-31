Cong concerned over transparency in New India regarding PM’s degree

The Congress slammed government over PM's degree transparency after Gujarat HC set aside CIC order on information from Gujarat University

The Congress on Friday took a swipe at the government, saying there is a limit to even transparency in New India, after the Gujarat High Court set aside an order of the Central Information Commission asking the Gujarat University to provide information on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s degree.

The high court set aside the seven-year-old order of the commission, asking the varsity to provide information on prime minister’s degree to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Allowing the Gujarat University’s appeal against the Central Information Commission (CIC) order, Justice Biren Vaishnav also imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 on Kejriwal and asked him to deposit the amount within four weeks to the Gujarat State Legal Services Authority (GSLSA).

Reacting to the verdict, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh in a tweet in Hindi said, “There is a limit to even transparency in New India. This is what the Entire Political Science teaches.”

Asked about the PM’s degree at a press conference, Congress media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said, “See, why this matter went to the court. Courts have lot of pressure… PMs educational qualification, whether his degree is genuine or not, this matter going to a court is astonishing.”

“It’s a matter of paradox in India, in a country where four crore cases are pending in courts, a hearing is happening on the prime minister’s degree. So, why this situation came up, we need to understand. Entire Political Science, I haven’t heard of it, if you have heard about it, please tell me,” Khera told reporters in response to a query.

“Even if today such a degree is offered then, I would like to take it,” he said taking a potshot at PM’s degree.

(With agency inputs)