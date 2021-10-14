Coal crisis caused by closure of mines and monsoon: Pralhad Joshi

‘But we are witnessing an improvement now and power plants will continue to receive the required amount of coal.’

Coal minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday admitted to the coal crisis, while assuring that the situation was improving.

Joshi, on a visit to Ashoka mine of the Central Coalfields (CCL) in Chatra district of Jharkhand, explained that the closure of some mines and inundation of a few others because of heavy rains led to the crisis, reported PTI.

Urging people to not panic, he added that the power plants in the country will continue to receive the required amount of coal. “We are witnessing an improvement now. We can produce two million tonnes of coal per day,” he told reporters.

The minister held talks with officials of CCL and Eastern Coalfields on the situation and, among other things, discussed matters related to availability of land for mining.

“Closure of some coal mines and inundation of a few others due to monsoon led to the hindrance in coal supply to power plants,” Joshi said.

“A solution will be found with the cooperation of all, including the district administration,” he added.

