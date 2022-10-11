CJI Lalit recommends Justice DY Chandrachud as successor

If the Centre approves the CJI’s recommendation, Justice Chandrachud would become the 50th CJI on November 9, a day after Lalit's remittance from office

Chief Justice of India U U Lalit on Tuesday (October 11) recommended the name of senior-most judge justice Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud as his successor.

CJI Lalit handed over the copy of his letter of recommendation to Justice Chandrachud.

The Centre on October 7 had sent a letter to CJI Lalit to recommend his successor.

If the Centre approves the CJI’s recommendation, Justice Chandrachud, 62, would become the 50th CJI on November 9, a day after Lalit would demit office.

He would have a tenure of two years and is due to retire on November 10, 2024.

Justice Chandrachud is the son of former CJI YV Chandrachud. After graduating in law from Delhi University, Justice Chandrachud obtained his LLM degree and doctorate in Juridical Sciences from the Harvard Law School, US. After stints as a lawyer in the Supreme Court and Bombay High Court, he was appointed as a senior advocate in the Bombay High Court in June 1998.

Appointed the additional solicitor general from 1998, he became a judge in the Bombay High Court on March 29, 2000. He became the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court on October 31, 2013 and was appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court on May 13, 2016.