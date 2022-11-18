CJI Chandrachud’s big statement on transfer petitions, bail pleas

The CJI during mentioning hours, told lawyer that the decision was taken at a full court meeting with the aim to go through all transfer petitions before the winter recess starting December 17

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Friday (November 18) said that all Supreme Court benches would each day take up to 10 transfer petitions and ten bail applications to clear the backlog of cases pending before the Supreme Court.

The CJI, during mentioning hours, told the lawyer that the decision was taken at a full court meeting with the aim to go through all transfer petitions before the winter recess starting December 17.

D Y Chandrachud said: “I must tell all the members of the Bar. There are about 3,000 transfer petitions that are pending. After having a full-court meeting with all my colleagues, we have all agreed that every day, every bench will take 10 transfer petitions.”

“So, we have 13 benches going on right now with the present strength. So, we will be disposing of about 130 (matters a day), 650 per week. So, in the five weeks which we have before closing for the winter vacations, all the transfer petitions shall be over,” he said.

The CJI added that: “I have also directed that we will give priority to bail matters. So ten bail matters every day after transfer petitions because that is a matter of personal liberty. Ten transfer petitions because those are family matters, followed by ten bail matters across all benches. Then we will start the regular work.”