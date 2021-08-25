CISF officer who stopped Salman at airport rewarded for ‘exemplary’ duty

The CISF issued a clarification after certain reports claimed that the officer’s phone was confiscated and he was reprimanded for speaking to the media

An officer of the CISF, who recently became an internet sensation after he was seen stopping actor Salman Khan at the Mumbai airport, in a viral video, has been rewarded for “exemplary professionalism in the discharge of his duty,” the CISF said on Tuesday.

The CISF’s clarification via a tweet came after a few reports claimed that the officer’s phone has been confiscated and he has been reprimanded for speaking with the media.

Clearing the air on the same, the CISF tweeted, “The contents of this tweet are incorrect and without factual basis. In fact, the officer concerned has been suitably rewarded for exemplary professionalism in the discharge of his duty.”

Advertisement

The CISF officer Somnath Mohanty is reportedly a resident of Odisha’s Nayagarh district.

Last week, actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif separately arrived at the Mumbai airport to board a flight to Russia for the shooting of their upcoming film Tiger 3, the sequel to the Tiger Zinda Hai franchise.

A widely circulated video of the day shows Salman walking into the airport and being stopped by Mohanty when he tries to enter the terminal. He was instead asked to get a clearance from the security check post.