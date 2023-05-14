CISCE Class 10, 12 exam results: 9 share ICSE top spot, 5 in ISC; girls outdo boys

98.94% students pass ICSE exams and 96.93% pass ISC exams; West and South zones perform better than North and East in terms of pass percentage

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Sunday (May 14) declared its Class 10 and Class 12 results.

“The result has been announced and can be accessed on the CAREERS portal and the boards website,” CISCE secretary Gerry Arathoon said.

The CISCE conducted the Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) exams in February-March.

The result link was activated at 3 pm Sunday. Students can check their results on the CISCE site.

To check your result, log on to the site, enter the Course Code, Candidate UID, Index number, and Captcha. Click on the Show Result button to see your result and on the Print Result button to take a printout.

Result stats

This year, 98.94% students have passed the ICSE exams and 96.93% passed the ISC exams. In both exams, girls have performed better than boys.

While 99.21% girls have passed ICSE, 98.71% boys have passed it. In the case of ISC, 98.01% girls have passed, while 95.96% boys have passed the exams

In the region-wise pass percentages for ICSE exams, the North region has a score of 98.65%, East of 98.47%, West 99.81%, and South 99.69%.

In the case of ISC, the region-wise pass percentages are 96.51% in North, 96.63% in East, 98.34% in West, and 99.20% in South.

In all, 98,505 candidates appeared in the ISC exams, of which 51,781 (52.6%) were boys and 46,724 (47.4%) girls. In the case of ICSE, 237,631 candidates took the exams, of which128,131 (53.92%) were boys and 109,500 (46.08%) girls.

The ICSE pass percentages for SC candidates was 98.36%, 96.92% for ST, and 98.98% for OBCs. The ISC pass percentages in the same categories were 96.15%, 95.58%, and 96.90%, respectively.

The toppers

Five students have shared the top rank in ISC exams with a whopping score of 99.75%, and three of them are girls. The five toppers are Ipshita Bhattacharyya, Manya Gupta, Mohd Aryaan Tariq, Riyaa Agarwal, and Subham Kumar Agarwal.

In ICSE, nine students have topped with a score of 99.8%. Of them, four are girls. The ICSE toppers are Advay Sardesai, Annanya Karthik, Avishi Singh, Hiya Sanghavi, Rushil Kumar, Sambit Mukhopadhyay, Shreya Upadhyay, Tanay Sushil Shah, and Yash Manish Bhasein.

Arathoon said the ICSE exams were conducted in 63 written subjects, of which 21 were Indian, 14 foreign, and two classical languages. The ISC exams were conducted in 47 written subjects, of which 12 were Indian languages, three were foreign, and one was a classical language, he said.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to Twitter to congratulate the students. “Hearty congratulations to all the students who have passed the ICSE and ISC board exams, their parents, and their teachers! You all are the golden future of ‘New Uttar Pradesh’. With hard work and unwavering dedication, keep passing every test of life like this, this is my wish. May the blessings of Maa Saraswati always be with everyone (translated),” read his message in Hindi.

(With agency inputs)