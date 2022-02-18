Chitra Ramkrishna questioned for 5 hrs in stock market manipulation case

The CBI has questioned Chitra Ramkrishna, the former CEO and MD of National Stock Exchange, in connection with the stock market manipulation case.

The former head of the stock exchange who has disclosed that she had shared confidential market information with ‘a yogi’ living in the Himalayas was questioned for over five hours, according to sources quoted by NDTV.

The case pertains to alleged illegal access given to a Delhi-based broker company faster than others, giving them an unfair advantage to earn more money through the stock market.

The CBI has issued notices against Ramkrishna, former COO Anand Subramaniam, and her predecessor Ravi Narayan, to stop them from fleeing India.

The accused firm OPG Securities “abused the server architecture of NSE in conspiracy with unknown officials of NSE”, according to the CBI’s FIR.

Its owner owner Sanjay Gupta and his brother-in-law Aman Kakrady, Ajay Shah and others have been charged in the case.